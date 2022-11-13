The Good Doctor 100th episode: Freddie Highmore looks ahead

Monday night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see an incredibly momentous occasion in the 100th episode of The Good Doctor. So few shows these days run for such a stretch of time, and that does make these milestones all the more meaningful. This show has not only found a huge following for itself in America, but also all over the globe. There’s a reason why we could be getting a potential spin-off, and there also is no immediate end in sight.

So what can you expect to see from the show the rest of the way? Let’s just say that there are a few different things to get into. Obviously, Shaun professionally is in a new position now at the St. Bonaventure Hospital, and that responsibility lends itself to new storytelling. The same goes for him being married now to Lea. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, this is something that Freddie Highmore discusses further with the following message:

This year, with Shaun now married, it’s the very beginning of a whole new life. It raises even bigger questions. Similarly, I think it will require a bit of a readjustment with Shaun and Dr. Glassman because, until this point, Dr. Glassman has certainly been the most important person in [Shaun’s] life. Now the center of his world has shifted toward Lea [Paige Spara]. So what does that relationship now become between Shaun and Dr. Glassman with this new life structure?

We don’t think that these are necessarily questions that are going to be answered in a short period of time. This isn’t just a tease for the 100th episode; it could stretch through the remainder of the series! One of the things the writers have done a good job over time is managing to combine short-term medical cases with long-term character arcs.

