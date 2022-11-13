Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 spoilers: Mara arrives!

As we get ourselves prepared for Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 on ABC tomorrow night, we can say one thing with confidence: Producers are not giving Mara much of a chance.

Just think about this for a moment! We’re looking here at someone who hasn’t been on the show all season and yet, is being sent right before the finale. What does this accomplish? Well, in a word, nothing. Most people are already coupled up, and those who aren’t are probably dealing with a dramatic breakup at some point soon.

When Mara arrives in Paradise this week, she’s going to be surprised about the mood in general. Why is everyone so sad and distant? This is Paradise! Of course, she doesn’t know anything that has happened across the board the past several weeks. If she did, there’s a good chance that she’d be thinking a little bit differently about this whole ordeal.

Here’s just how late it is in the season: Even Logan isn’t interested in going on a date! This is a guy who has been the master of keeping his options open for the vast majority of the season. It doesn’t feel like Mara is going to be able to find what she’s looking for but who knows? This is a show that could surprise us. We know that she’ll be looking for Andrew when she arrives, but he’s been coupled up to some extent with Jessenia ever since Split Week.

Granted, it’s hard to figure out whether or not Jessenia and Andrew are all that serious, given that we’ve barely seen any of them together. Consider this a consequence to the show having such a huge cast…

To see more on Mara’s arrival, watch a sneak peek for this episode at the show’s Twitter page.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 right now

What do you most want to see on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 when it airs tomorrow night?

Do you think Mara has any chance at all of finding someone? Share right now in the comments! After that, come back for some other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







