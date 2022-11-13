The Blacklist season 10 promo: Should we expect something?

We are well-aware of the fact that we will be waiting a good while now to see The Blacklist season 10 arrive on NBC. Remember that the show is not going to return until Sunday, February 26, a move that allows the network to get to the other side of the Super Bowl first.

There is so much about this season that, for the time being, is very much unclear. It has yet to be confirmed if this is going to be the final season or not at NBC, just as it is also still uncertain if we’re going to have a singular big bad. We know that Wujing will play a big role in at least the early part of the season following his return in the season 9 finale. Meanwhile, Meera Malik’s daughter Siya will be a huge part of the story to come.

Now that we’ve said all of this, are we going to be seeing something more in the near future with this show, whether it be a promo, a teaser, or something more from NBC? If this was a normal network and a normal show, we would say to expect something more when we get around to late January or early February.

However, we have already established at this point that The Blacklist is no ordinary show, especially when it comes to the lack of promotion it receives. With this, we can’t guarantee that there will be any promo at all! We do think there’s at least a small reason for the network to consider some sort of campaign here, mostly because it’s airing alongside Magnum PI and NBC should try to sell Sundays as a great night for scripted TV.

As for whether they do that in the end, let’s just have to wait and see…

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 when it premieres?

