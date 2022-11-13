NCIS season 20 episode 7 theory: Could McGee get a promotion?

For those who are unaware, NCIS season 20 episode 7 is going to be airing on CBS tomorrow night following a brief hiatus. Isn’t that exciting? We know already that “Love Lost” is going to have a pretty fascinating story with huge implications.

Before we go further with our theory here, let’s go ahead and set the table. Early on during this episode, a man is going to walk into NCIS with a huge accusation: His wife, the Secretary of the Navy, is trying to kill him. To be frank, that’s a pretty shocking thing. Is she actually guilty of attempted murder?

What makes this episode interesting, though, goes beyond just this accusation on its own. Instead, it ties into some of what we’ve seen for Timothy McGee this season already. Think back to what we saw for Sean Murray’s character earlier this season, as the character temporarily took on the post of NCIS director while Vance was overseas. He went into the job with a great deal of hesitation but after the fact, realized that he was actually rather good at it. This is the sort of thing that does raise some big questions about whether he could end up in the spot down the road.

Well, could this change of career happen sooner rather than later? Let’s throw out an interesting possibility at the moment, one where the Secretary of the Navy ends up being arrested. Does Vance end up taking her job, leaving the NCIS director spot open for McGee? Maybe this is a distant possibility but given what we just saw earlier this season, it’s hard to not consider this stuff right now.

