The Equalizer season 3 episode 6 spoilers: McCall in trouble?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 3 episode 6 arrive — want to know more now?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and hand over the title of “A Time to Kill.” Doesn’t this sound like an action movie just as much as anything this show has ever done. We do also think that it’s going to be one of the most timely stories that we’ve seen in some time. Remember that a drug trade is at the center of it, as well as someone who turns to a vigilante as a result of a tragic death. Because of Robyn’s own history of working outside the traditional lines of justice, it shouldn’t be that much of a shock that she finds herself a target of some attention. What can she do to best insulate herself? This is something that we’ll have to wait and see as time goes on here.

For some additional details, go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 6 synopsis:

“A Time to Kill” – After a teen girl dies from fentanyl-laced pills, a vigilante goes on a killing spree and McCall becomes a suspect, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 20 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those who are excited to look a little bit further down the road here, we do have something exciting to share: The November 27 episode is going to feature a guest-starring role for none other than Kelly Rowland! This show has to be one of the best at getting big names aboard the story, and we tend to think that the presence of Queen Latifah behind the scenes is one of the primary reasons why this is possible at the end of the day.

