The Walking Dead series finale: Where is it on AMC+?

If you are looking for The Walking Dead series finale today on AMC+, we do come bearing some unfortunate news. You may have checked the streaming service today and discovered that there is no new episode there. Unfortunately, it isn’t set to be there until next week.

So why is the streaming service breaking the tradition of offering up episodes a week earlier than when they have done that all season long? Well, there’s a good chance that they just don’t want spoilers out there early for one of the most important episodes in the network’s history. According to ComicBook.com, the series finale will debut on both AMC proper and AMC+ next week.

Is this a little frustrating? Absolutely, but we 100% understand. (Warning: There are some spoilers ahead from season 11 episode 23, which airs tonight and has already streamed on AMC+.)

We are entering the huge series finale (titled “Rest in Peace”) with the expectation that there could be more death. We know already that the show is going to be kicking off with a life-or-death crisis featuring Judith, whose fate was left hanging in the balance in episode 23. It was another cruel reminder that the war within this world holds nothing back, though so many of you were probably aware of that already. This has never been a show that plays it safe, so why would we expect them to do something like that here? It’s just not in the DNA for this world.

Also, go ahead and expect an extended run time for the series finale, as well; we are going to have more news on this episode (and the upcoming spin-offs set around Daryl and then Maggie / Negan) in the days ahead.

