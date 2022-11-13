Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere date hopes at AMC

Following today’s big season 1 finale on AMC, what can be said when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2?

First things first, let’s start things off by sharing a certain bit of good news: There will be a second season of the Anne Rice adaptation! That is something confirmed some time ago, and it serves as a reminder of just how dedicated the network is to this show. They are hoping to have this be a hit that sticks around for at least a good bit longer, and we know that there’s a lot that the writers are going to relish moving forward; the relationships between the characters are front and center for everything here.

In a statement confirming the renewal news, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for both AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said the following per Variety:

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous … They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud. From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

The second season is going to be set in Europe, so on the basis of that alone it will look and feel somewhat different from what we saw for the first go-around. The season will also run for eight episodes.

When will it premiere?

For now, we are in a position where it is far too early to tell. We’d hope for a fall 2023 start, but remember that we are in a new era at AMC where it is harder and harder for shows to have a brief turnaround between seasons.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Interview with the Vampire season 2?

