Magnum PI season 5: New episode title reveals!

Did you know that the Magnum PI season 5 premiere is a little more than three months away! It’s nice to have a specific timeline, isn’t it? The Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series has been in production for a good while now, and that is allowing the writers to hand out a few different teases as to what lies ahead.

Late this past week, the show’s official writers’ room shared on Twitter the titles for episode 7 and 8, which will most likely air at some point in April. Below, you can see a brief breakdown for both of them, including what they could end up meaning.

Season 5 episode 7, “Birthright” – What in the world does this mean? When we tend to hear this term used in any form of fiction, it is often tied to someone who feels like they deserve something that is out there due to familial ties. Whether they do, however, is a totally different story, and can be at the center of some dramatic conflict.

What’s also interesting about this episode is that it was co-written by Andre Jackson and showrunner Eric Guggenheim. Typically, showrunners write premieres, finales, and some notable episodes in between. This makes us feel as though episode 7 is especially important.

Season 5 episode 8, “Dark Skies” – Now, this is ominous. It makes us feel like something bad is about to happen. Could it blindside Magnum and Higgins? We do wonder if the season will be somewhat serialized towards the end. Because this is only a ten-episode season, you can argue that there is a case to do something like that…

Of course, we hope that we’re going to get episode titles for the final chapters of season 5 soon; hopefully, a promo or trailer is also on the horizon! As we get closer to the end of the year, the campaign for new episodes will likely start to become more aggressive.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

What do you think these particular Magnum PI season 5 episode titles mean?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming on the series down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







