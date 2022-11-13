BMF season 2 premiere date at Starz: What we know so far

As we get ourselves prepared for the BMF season 2 premiere at Starz at the moment, what do we actually know at present? Just like you would expect, there are a few different things worth getting into here.

First and foremost, though, let’s start things off by noting this: We technically have an approximate date already! The plan is for the story to come back in January, on the other side of The BMF Documentary, which is airing at the moment. This docuseries is meant to serve as a more encompassing look at the title family, and also provide a little bit more context when it comes to the true story at the heart of everything.

At this point, it is pretty easy to summarize what Starz seems to be doing when it comes to withholding the date: They are allowing the documentary to take center stage, and they may be acutely aware at the moment of the fact that if they are to release more information on season 2, including a date, they take away from what they are actually bringing to the table now.

Whenever an official date is revealed for season 2, we tend to think that the network will get the ball rolling big-time on what lies ahead. That means, of course, that we’ll probably get a trailer, some more teases, and a wide array of photos / other bits and pieces for what is coming. The first season of BMF was such a runaway hit at the network that we’re sure they will put their all into season 2. As a matter of fact, they would be going outside of their typical behavior if they didn’t do that.

Just rest assured that come early 2023, more of this world will be here; hopefully, the next couple of months will move by quickly!

