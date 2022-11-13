House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: What we know

While we await for some more news on a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date at HBO, why not share what we know so far? After all, there are a few different things well worth diving into further in this piece, especially when it comes to timelines.

First and foremost, we begin with this: The simple fact that the show was renewed a rather long time ago. So long as the ratings were there, it was a foregone conclusion that we would be seeing the show back on the air down the road. Luckily for the network, the Game of Thrones prequel has proven itself to be everything they wanted and then some.

Now, let’s get to the next order of business here: What HBO is planning when it comes to bringing it back. The show right now is currently in the writing process, and it appears as though season 2 is going to kick off production at some point next year. Because of the time needed to both film and edit this show, the network has already confirmed that season 2 will not air in 2023. House of the Dragon is likely to return within the first several months of 2024. There is no formal date as of yet, and nor will there be for some time.

If there is a fair prediction to make here, it is that the network will angle for a spring 2024 launch, after the premiere of Euphoria season 3 (which also does not have a date as of yet). This gives them the proper time in order to both perfect and promote these two mega-hits, and airing one right after the next makes all of the sense in the world.

