Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We know that we have been waiting a really long time to see this show back on the air.

Now, of course, this is where we come bearing some GREAT news: The wait is just about over! There are new episodes that are going to be coming tonight in primetime, so prepare yourself for a double-episode premiere that will run far over two hours, commercials included. Remember how the season 4 premiere felt like a movie event? Well, you are going to see something similar here.

Before we go any further, let’s start things off here by sharing the synopsis for this two-part event:

John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana. As John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents. The bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor’s ball.

Before we get to the end of these episodes, we’re sure that we will get at least somewhat of a sense of what this new batch of episodes is going to look like. Some early indications are that we’re not going to be getting the same sort of season as we’ve seen in the past and honestly, that makes a good bit of sense. Why would we? This is a new era for the show and of course, we imagine that it’s going to bring some different things to the table.

In the end, we mostly just hope that we get something that is big and dramatic, but also authentic to the world that we’ve seen over the years so far. As Kevin Costner says in the video below, no one is going to take their foot off the gas here.

