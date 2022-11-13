SEAL Team season 6 episode 10 spoilers: The emotional finale

Next week on SEAL Team season 6 episode 10, we hope you are ready for ALL of the emotions under the sun. This is the epic finale, and it goes without saying that there is a good bit to unpack.

So where do we think things are going? We saw a pretty action-packed cliffhanger for Jason and the rest of Bravo Team in episode 9, and we have to imagine the story will pick up almost immediately where it left off. We could see the potential conclusion to everything in the Middle East, and we hope that there is a chance for them to come back home.

After all, there are SO many important issues awaiting all of them stateside. First and foremost, you have their continued efforts to mourn Clay following his passing, which we tend to think is going to be a process that takes a good bit of time. Meanwhile, there is also going to be a lot to assess career-wise. Remember that this was meant to be Ray’s final mission out with the team, and Jason himself has to start figuring out a life beyond Bravo.

As for the long-term future beyond this episode, unfortunately there is no official season 7 renewal as of yet. We know that there’s been talk of a movie, but nothing has been 100% greenlit in regards to that. The only thing that we can say is that Paramount+ does seem to be reasonably pleased with what they are seeing from SEAL Team in its first full season as an exclusive for them. (Remember, the first handful of season 5 episodes were still on CBS.) There is no denying that there are still a ton of stories worth telling within this world; it is mostly a question of whether or not we’ll get the chance to see them.

