Succession season 4 premiere date: New Brian Cox tease!

Just in case you wanted some more evidence that we are inching closer to a Succession season 4 premiere date, we are getting it from HBO.

Want some evidence of it? Well, we’re starting to see them start to push forward with the promotional material. We’ve already seen a teaser from the network in the past, and the photo above was the first official image that we’ve seen from Brian Cox as Logan Roy. Entering this batch of episodes, he’s more than eager to ever to prove that he knows best for Waystar Royco. Selling off the company is a bold move but in his mind, he feels like it is time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

To go along with all of this good stuff, why not see another behind-the-scenes photo of Brian in action behind the scenes? If you head over to the link here, you can see via HBO’s Twitter a shot of him as he films a restaurant scene for the upcoming season. What sort of discussions could be happening there? Well, that’s something that could be intense, funny, or perhaps even both. This show does have a tendency to surprise in these venues, no?

Remember here that Succession season 4 will be on the air in the spring, which means that more than likely, it will be on once we get to the other side of The Last of Us. That show has already received a mid-January premiere and is currently set to run for nine episodes. Of course, we do imagine a trailer featuring Logan, Shiv, and the rest of the Roy family will be available next year; honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked if it is featured before an episode of The Last of Us at some point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see on Succession season 4 when it comes to HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







