Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What post-show roles mean

If you have not heard a number of the recent headlines, Ted Lasso season 3 is currently near the end of production. We recognize that at some point, cameras will stop rolling and the series will shift directly over to the editing process. That will mean that we’re months away from the series streaming on Apple TV+, and it does also mean that the cast can move on to some other things.

At this point, it’s clear that certain performers already have future roles lined up. Brett Goldstein is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while we are also aware that there’s going to be a chance to see Juno Temple on the next season of Fargo. We’re likely to hear even more good stuff down the road but today, we come bearing an update on Rebecca herself in Hannah Waddingham

According to The Hollywood Reporter, you are going to see the actress appear in Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Fall Guy. We’re not a movie-focused site, so with that in mind we want to think more about the Ted Lasso implications for this and all of these other castings. Do these mean that season 3 is the end? Not necessarily, but it does mean that the press tour for new episodes could get a little complicated. Even if there was 100% a season 4 coming down the road, actors do other gigs between seasons all the time, it’s not that shocking.

In general, though, what we’re seeing from all of these other castings is that nobody is waiting around to see if a season 4 comes. They are all trying to prepare for the future, knowing that their stars are bigger than they’ve ever been in the past. If another season happens, it happens; it’s not something anyone can count on.

For now, just remember that season 3 will most likely premiere in late winter / early spring … and we could get more news on the cast before then.

