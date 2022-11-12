Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13: Logan reacts to Gabby, Rachel

For those who have not heard as of yet, Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13 will be coming to ABC on Monday, and it contains a problem for Logan. After all, former leads Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are hitting the beach!

Just so there’s no confusion, this appearance by the two happened before their season even aired earlier this year — in other words, they weren’t there to be contestants. Their specific role hasn’t been 100% announced, but it feels fair to assume that they will offer some insight on the guys who they know from their own season. Remember that none of them had a chance to actually watch Logan on TV before meeting him out there; in a way, that was an advantage for him since he could create a totally-new impression.

However, it may be fair to say that Gabby and Rachel have some dirty laundry to air on him, at least in terms of his rampant indecisiveness that he showed throughout the season. We don’t think they’re necessarily going to bash him all day in night, but they may express some concerns that Kate could listen to.

When the dust settles here, it’s hard to imagine that there is going to be some avalanche of drama that comes from the two leads hitting the beach. Remember that Kate considered keeping Hayden over Logan, so it’s not like she is 100% all-in on this relationship anyway. Since she arrived to Paradise a little bit later, it’s not as though she’s had some long window of time to bond with Logan in the first place. At the moment, it’s hard to put them anywhere close to Serene & Brandon or any of the other couples on the beach.

What do you think is going to happen on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 13?

