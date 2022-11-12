Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Is filming done?

For everyone out there pumped-up to get an update on Power Book IV: Force season 2, let’s just say that we’ve got you covered within!

First and foremost, let’s get the following super-important news out of the way, as production on the Joseph Sikora series is 100% done for the season. This means that now, it’s up to the editors and the folks behind-the-scenes to make sure that these stories are 100% perfect. We know that some things are different about season 2, starting with the presence of franchise veteran Gary Lennon as the showrunner. Meanwhile, there could be some surprises when it comes to the cast as the series progresses.

So when could we actually see the end result here? Well, be prepared to wait a while. There’s a logjam at the moment when it comes to Starz programming. Remember that Power Book II: Ghost season 3 wrapped filming some time ago and yet, it doesn’t have a premiere date yet! Meanwhile, BMF is set for January and Heels, Hightown, and the first half of Outlander season 7 have already wrapped filming. (We tend to think that Starz will split up the 16-episode season 7.)

For right now, we think the most realistic expectation for Force is that we get it in the spring or the summer; odds are, it will be a little bit later in the year than what we saw for season 1 earlier this year. We just hope that whenever we get it, there’s an opportunity to dive deeper into Tommy Egan’s head as he builds his empire in Chicago and, hopefully, finds more people he can be loyal to. We miss Liliana already…

Also, fingers crossed we get at least a premiere-date announcement early next year.

