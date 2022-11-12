Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Does Netflix know?

How much does Netflix know about a Virgin River season 5 premiere date at the moment? We don’t think that this is a crazy question to think about.

After all, consider for a moment just how seriously they take this show! The company’s boss Ted Sarandos recently paid a visit to set, just in case you needed a reminder of how important it is to them. It’s not one of the costlier shows that the streaming service has and yet, it also consistently produces a ton of viewers year after year. It’s one of the reasons why season 5 was greenlit at the same time as season 4, and also why the new episodes are so deep in production.

Now that we’ve spelled out the streaming service’s affection for this show, let’s go ahead and think a little bit more about the future. Does Netflix already know what they want to do when it comes to the future of the series? If we had to answer the question in simple terms, we’d say yes. It’s hard to imagine that they have any indecision about when they want to bring Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast back. They just are opting not to disclose it for the time being. What’s the reason for that? Well, for starters, they aren’t doing the show any promotional favors by announcing something too early!

Meanwhile, we do also think that they are shielding themselves in case things get delayed for whatever reason … but there is no reason to think that season won’t meet the target date of summer 2023. In particular, we think it’d be almost strange to not bring the series back in July given that it has worked so well in the past.

While we wait for more official news, we do at least think we’ll get more behind-the-scenes updates this year. Netflix has been pretty good about sharing some of those…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Virgin River right now

How eager are you to get some more news on Virgin River season 5 in the near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







