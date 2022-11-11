The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Impact of casting news

It’s absolutely exciting to know that we are inching closer to The Morning Show season 3 premiering on Apple TV+. We’d love for there to be more news on a premiere date at some point this year but for now, that feels pretty unlikely.

Now that we’ve said that, we do at least think that there is some great news to share! After all, former Vikings star Clive Standen is set to appear in the upcoming season of the drama, and Deadline reports that he will be joined by Alano Miller of Dexter: New Blood and A Discovery of Witches actress Lindsay Duncan. Duncan’s role may actually be the most interesting to the characters we already know, given that she is Cory Ellison’s mother. Meanwhile, Miller is playing Marcus Hunter, “a successful sports agent helping his wife, Chris (Beharie) navigate the corporate politics of UBA.” Meanwhile, Standen’s role is that of Andre Ford, “a rugged, dashing photojournalist” who is covering the war going on in Eastern Europe.

This upcoming season is clearly going to remain as topical as what we saw the first two seasons, and these current events will of course be combined with what is going on with some of the main characters’ personal lives. This show has always tried to balance that and we don’t think they are doing anything altogether different here.

So when is the third season going to actually start airing? The fact that we’ve gotten so much casting news is of course encouraging, but we wouldn’t draw a direct parallel between that and the series coming back this year. We are probably waiting until at least the spring, but until that time The Morning Show is doing at least a pretty good job of keeping us up-to-date on things.

