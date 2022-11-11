Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How long will filming go?

There is a chance you may know already that Bridgerton season 3 is currently in production. Yet, how long will that last?

Well, let’s just say that there’s a reason why we’re not expecting the period drama back until at least spring or summer next year, and potentially longer than that. Season 2 of the period drama started production in March 2021, and did not officially wrap up until November. It premiered a good four months after that.

Now, let’s try to use a similar timeline here for season 3. Filming officially kicked off in July, and that’s a good indicator that we won’t see it be wrapped up until a couple of months into 2023 unless the producers find some way to shorten production. When you think about post-production and everything that is required from that vantage point, the earliest that we can anticipate the show back on the air is probably May or June, but it could be much longer.

After all, remember that Netflix also has the upcoming Queen Charlotte series streaming next year and there’s a good chance that it and Bridgerton will not air that close to each other. We could see the former show coming on at some point in the late winter / early spring and from there, we could see the latter show on in the late summer or fall. It’s possible that Netflix could premiere it earlier, but we’re trying to set reasonable expectations here!

One important thing to remember through everything here is that there is already a season 4 renewal greenlit at the streaming service; that means there is a reasonably good chance that season 4 could start filming either before season 3 premieres, or at some point close to it. This should help to ensure there is a shorter hiatus between these two seasons.

