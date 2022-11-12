Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kelly Reilly’s epic tease

Yellowstone season 5 is coming to Paramount Network in just over 24 hours! We have been waiting for so long to get back into the world of the Duttons, and we know that there is going to be a ton of drama here from the get-go.

So where will some of the drama begin? Well, we’re going to see the first episode back jump forward to John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and it’s pretty fair to say that Beth will have a key role helping him run the state. She is tough, tenacious, and she’s already got a lot of experience taking on big threats like Market Equities.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the big question that should be on everyone’s mind: How far is she willing to go in order to fight for the ranch and her father? She could be putting more than just her career on the line. To get some more insight, check out what Kelly Reilly herself had to say in a recent Entertainment Weekly piece:

“This season you can see it all coming to a head … The fight’s coming from every direction. Beth is more like a wild animal this season than ever. When I read the scripts, it made me think [that] she is, for the first time, maybe afraid she will lose it for [her dad] … It’s dark, brutal and desperate stuff — gaining power, losing it, defending and fighting. It’s bloody and at times beautiful in how it breaks them into their core selves.”

Of course, we’re curious to learn a little bit more about just how brutal things are going to become here — are lives going to be on the line? The most dangerous game Beth may be playing from our vantage point is blackmailing Jamie. We know how unstable he can be when he feels like he is cornered.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Beth’s story on Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

