The English season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?

Is The English renewed for a season 2 at Amazon Prime? Or, is this Emily Blunt Western meant to be one-and-done viewing?

We should say from the start here that this show is one that the streamer absolutely wants to be a big hit. It’s got a reasonable amount of promotion behind it, and that’s without even noting the star power. (Blunt’s whole family has a good relationship with Prime Video — her husband John Krasinski is the star of Jack Ryan.)

As compelling as this fish-out-of-water story may be, unfortunately there are no plans for The English season 2 at the time of this writing. (We say this without any spoilers for the end of season 1.) This was created from the start to be a limited series, so if you are going into this with questions about if you want to commit long-term to a show, you don’t have to worry about that here. You can enjoy what you have here and once it’s over, move on to something else.

Rather than putting your focus on getting more of this particular story, we would say that the most important thing right now is hoping that Blunt will working with Amazon again on another project — if the story is right, we feel like there will be a good chance of that. Another Western may not immediately be in the cards, but there is no denying that the genre is in the midst of a renaissance right now thanks to shows like Yellowstone. In a world were so many of us are cooped up or live in extremely populated areas, there is that desire for open space and to experience a world that is a little bit different from our own. That could be one of the reasons why this turns out to be such a success.

