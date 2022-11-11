Survivor 43 episode 9 spoilers: A double Tribal Council!

We knew entering Survivor 43 episode 9 on CBS next week there would be a double elimination. However, what was unclear was how exactly it would come about.

Well, let’s just say we’ve got some more news on that now. This upcoming episode will feature two castaways at a single Tribal, and it does feel like they are going to be very-much surprised by what happens. You can read more via the attached synopsis:

“What About the Big Girls” – In a shocking double tribal council, two castaways are blindsided. Also, a revenge plan begins to brew around camp after several castaways were left out of the last tribal council vote, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Aren’t revenge plans always exciting? Sure, but the latter part of this statement is somewhat confusing. Cassidy is the only person who voted for Ryan who is still in the game; everyone else voted for Jeanine. Of course, it’s possible some jumped on-board at the last minute but in general, we’re at a point this season where people have to assess whether they are leaders or followers. We could see the wheels turning for Owen a little bit on this subject on Wednesday’s episode.

Given that the Jeanine vote wasn’t that much of a blindside, we’re happy to see the show inch forward in that direction now. As of right now, there are multiple people left with idols, and that’s without even mentioning James’ Knowledge is Power Advantage or the steal-a-vote Noelle has. There are a lot of tricks that can be played and that could allow us to move towards a pretty exciting endgame here over the next several episodes.

What we like about the season right now is that there are so many solid players — we still think that Jesse has been the most dominant, but he could be voted out next week!

