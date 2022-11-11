Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith; see first promo

We’ve known for a good while that Ellen Pompeo is leaving Grey’s Anatomy and her role of Meredith Grey; why not learn more now?

If you look below, you can see a promo all about what’s coming up next, and it’s something that looks warm and celebratory rather than sad. Our hope is that through the next two episodes beginning in February, we’ll have an opportunity to see a lot of proper goodbyes. It’s not going to be easy losing someone who is beyond a doubt the anchor of the show. She’s brought so much to the story and to viewers — even serving as an inspiration to so many people.

We do think that ABC scheduled Pompeo’s exit in such a way in the hopes that people will stick around after she is gone. Will that happen? It remains to be seen.

For those unaware, we can go ahead and remind you that Ellen is not leaving the show entirely. She will remain on as an executive producer and beyond just that, she’s also going to be providing voiceover for a lot of upcoming episodes as she always has. She’s leaving to work on a new project over at Hulu, and we certainly think the door could be open for her to come back at any time. We have to imagine that the producers would welcome that and everything remains in the cards.

Rest assured, nobody seems to be eager to kill Dr. Grey off. She’s too important both to this show and the people watching at home. We’ll just have to see what the rest of the new beginning looks like, and how some of the interns and other doctors react to her absence.

Related – Be sure to get some more Grey’s Anatomy updates right now

What do you want to see from Grey’s Anatomy as we say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo, at least as an on-screen cast member?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







