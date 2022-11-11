Is Danielle Savre leaving Station 19? Well, tonight’s two-part crossover event made us very much concerned over Maya’s future.

After all, consider the character’s collapse off the treadmill at the end of the episode. It’s something that we did see coming based on how she was pushing herself — she was in a good bit of physical pain and yet, she kept running. Ironically, she kept running in order to try to block out some of the mental pain she was going through. She did not want to admit that she needed help, mostly because that’s not really in her DNA.

Unfortunately, she collapsed right when Andy and the rest of the firefighters were called out into the field — leaving her body alone. This meant she wouldn’t be found right away.

Even still, if there is a place that someone has a chance of survival after a life-threatening event, it is a fire station. Eventually, people will return and they will be able to take care of her … hopefully. We don’t think her accident has to be a death sentence at all, and our hope entering the second half of the crossover with Grey’s Anatomy was that this would be further addressed. (Of course, the previews for this crossover suggested that someone would be dying, but it didn’t have to be Maya.)

We should just go ahead and note that at the time of this writing, there has been no indication that Savre is leaving the series. Judging from her tweet at the bottom of this article, though, it doesn’t seem as though her character’s fate is going to be revealed until the show is back in 2023. That would 100% be on-brand for the Shonda Rhimes universe, as frustrating as that is.

Okay, I’m sorry for the change of plans. I guess we won’t be relaxing during hiatus… but now we’re panicking until we’re back👀😬 #Station19 pic.twitter.com/su1cB0MhP0 — Danielle Savre (@D_SAVRE) November 11, 2022

