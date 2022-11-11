The Boys season 4 premiere date: When Amazon will start push

This may be obvious to a ton of people out there at this point, but we’re super-eager to get The Boys season 4 at some point down the road. How can we not? This show has already established itself as one of the most popular within the streaming world, and it’s probably going to get even crazier as we move into the next chapter.

One of the things that we will give the Prime Video team a lot of credit for right now is offering up a near-constant stream of content for this show, even during a hiatus. Sometimes, it is as simple as behind-the-scenes photos; other times, we are talking about some full-on video content that always brings a smile to our face.

So for the sake of this article, we’re going to talk about promotion not in the form of memes or behind the scenes images. Instead, we’re going to pose this: When will Amazon really start pushing season 4 in earnest? Is there a particular moment in time where that could happen?

Given that there is no firm premiere date at the moment, it’s hard to pin it down exactly, but we do think there are some time periods we can circle. They won’t do too much, for example, before the spin-off Gen V arrives, which we tend to think will either be the spring or the summer. Our target window for season 4 right now is early 2024, though it would be great to see it at the end of next year. Either way, we think it is fair to circle early fall as when we could really start to see a big push from Amazon. That includes a date announcement, but also teasers, photos, and a good bit more. We don’t think that this is too much to ask for in the end…

