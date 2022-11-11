Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The current timeline

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime next year, is the plan the same as it was a few months back? We pose this question for a simple reason, as the world of television can be ever-changing. What was true at one point can be false a few weeks later.

Back when the show was in the midst of its Emmy campaign, for example, one of the things that we heard a lot was that the drama could end up airing shortly after it finished filming — which it is set to do in early February. However, since some of those quotes and ideas were floated, a few different things have changed.

As some of you out there may know at this point, another Showtime series in Your Honor was delayed until January, one month past when it was originally supposed to start. Why did that happen? The reasoning remains unclear, but it poses the big question of whether the network would air these shows at the same time, especially since they have no real reason to do so. Their goal is probably going to be to keep as many people subscribed for as long as possible, and having these shows air separate serves as a benefit to that.

What this means is that expectations should probably shift. Our current expectation for Yellowjackets is now March, at the earliest, and there could be a silver lining to this. After all, it will give the crew more time to get episodes wrapped up in post-production, and they may honestly need that given how long filming is going to last. It’s going to be hard to stay patient as a viewer, but we remain pretty hopeful that it will all be worth it in the end.

