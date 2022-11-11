Magnum PI season 5: What premiere date means for the future

We’ve had a few days now to digest the Magnum PI season 5 premiere date at NBC, and let’s just say that we remain very much excited for the future. How can we not be?

First and foremost, remember that season 5 is going to air starting on Sunday, February 19 at its new network home. The best way to remember this is simple: The week after the Super Bowl is over, we’ll be able to dive into things with Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast. NBC is taking a risk putting both this show and The Blacklist on the night, given that historically, they have struggled to find a consistent Sunday audience after the NFL season.

However, can’t history be broken? There are some things that this lineup offers that you can’t find elsewhere on network TV, especially when it comes to escapism. The biggest competition that season 5 will likely have is from East New York over on its former home in CBS. Beyond that, maybe premium cable given that shows like Succession and Yellowjackets (which both could be out in late winter / early spring), but that may be a different audience.

What we think the end goal is for NBC here is to build a Sunday lineup that can sustain itself for years on end. This is why if Magnum PI performs well here, season 6 will likely air in a similar spot in 2023. The same goes for The Blacklist, which does not have a season 11 at the moment. These shows give them further options, and possibly the opportunity to change the narrative.

Of course, the key to the kingdom is still something that we haven’t heard them speak that much about as of yet: Streaming. We do need to see what will happen to the catalogue of Magnum PI episodes so far, since this is a huge way to get new fans on board and watching.

