Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Does Starz know?

As we are (hopefully) getting closer to some Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date news, why not tackle a burning question? In particular, today marks a good chance to look into what exactly is confirmed on the Starz end at present.

Is this a situation right now where the network knows what’s coming, and is waiting to tell us for whatever reason? If you’re feeling that particular brand of frustration, let’s just say that 1) we understand and 2) we’re right there with you.

If nothing else, let’s say this: There’s a good chance that Starz has a solid, approximate idea of when Ghost is going to be coming back on the air. It may not be exact, but it also doesn’t need to be at the moment. The network may be waiting to see where other dates fall into place, especially if they are not bringing the series back until March. We certainly think that there’s enough evidence out there already that they are not planning to rush into anything here, especially since BMF is premiering in January.

So when will they actually clue us into some of their plans? It’s a combination of factors, starting with when they know for sure the date. Beyond just that, they also don’t want to release news too early. If the premiere is still four or five months away, what’s the value in getting news out there? For us as diehard fans it’s 100% there, but networks tend to promote more for the casual crowd. They don’t want to reveal something too early that either has to be changed later, or that people will forget about before the show actually comes back.

In the end, Starz has no reason to rush anything — even if it sure would be nice for them to here and there.

