Shark Tank: Nana Hats, Square Keg, Collars & Co., and Wondry

On Friday night we’ll have a new Shark Tank and with that, a chance to see Nana Hats, Square Keg, Collars & Co., and Wondry. Want to learn more about them now? We’ve got a pair of beverage-related products to get into here, but a banana innovation (you heard that right) and then a line of collared shirts designed to be worn with sweaters or suits.

So where do we begin with this article? As we always do, by sharing the official synopsis:

“1408” – Peter Jones CBE, global investor and Dragon on BBC’s “Dragon’s Den” returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Bethesda, Maryland, who presents his luxury apparel line designed to elevate one’s office look and help them escape the office feel. An entrepreneur from Spokane, Washington, pitches his portable solution to enjoying beverages on tap and take the party wherever one goes; while an entrepreneur from San Diego, California, hopes the Sharks go bananas for his stylish fruit preservation device. A husband and wife from Plano, Texas, hope to get the Sharks buzzing in the Tank with their re-imagined, higher-alcohol level, fruit-infused wine collection on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Collars & Co. – The name here really speaks for itself. You have here a line of shirts, sweaters, and more that give you the look of a traditional collared shirt while also emphasizing comfort and style. The price point is also fairly comparable to a lot of other brands within the menswear space.

Nana Hats – We absolutely have to give this company their kudos. This actually poses a solution to a problem — bananas ripening too quickly and going bad — and it does it in a pretty adorable way. Who doesn’t want to style their bananas with a fun little hat at the top, one that also fulfills a scientific purpose?

Wondry – They specialize in cocktail wines and creams that over a broad range of flavors and are designed to expand your palette — while also allowing you to have a good time. As the synopsis indicates, some of their drinks do have a higher percentages of alcohol than other beverages in the category.

Square Keg – Speaking of beverages, this company allows you to have a conveniently-sized keg that can fit right in your refrigerator. It allows you to have drinks on tap at any time, and it seems pretty perfect for those who have a ton of parties.

What do you want to see from Nana Hats, Square Keg, Collars & Co., and Wondry on Shark Tank tonight?

