Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 6 episode 6 news

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Of course, it goes without saying that we want more of the Shemar Moore series sooner rather than later. We’re hoping to get more non-stop action, plus also individual moments to get to know every member of the team a little bit better. After all, there’s a rhythm with this show that viewers have come to know and love over the years.

Now, we have to present the news that a lot of people are going to be less-than-happy to get at the moment: There is no new SWAT on the air tonight. This is the first hiatus of the season, and we are happy to report it’s a pretty short one. The plan at present is to bring it back on Friday, November 18, and you can get some more news about it via the season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Checkmate” – When a cop on the verge of shutting down a major drug operation is abducted, Hondo and the squad race to save one of their own before it’s too late. Also, Luca grows concerned about sudden changes in Hicks’ behavior, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, of course we’re going to see a dangerous rescue mission; we just hope that there is a favorable result at the end of it. We’ve seen enough of this series at this point to know that the story can turn on a dime and it almost always does.

What is coming beyond episode 6?

Well, unfortunately, we know already that there is another hiatus. We’re anticipating that a repeat will air on November 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday and after that, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. In general, there is a lot still to come this season; thanks to the Friday-night lineup on CBS starting late in the fall, there’s a lot to prepare for still.

