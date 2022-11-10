Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 spoilers: Jamie, Danny clash

We’ve been waiting a long time to get some news on Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 — luckily, the wait ends now!

Today, the folks at CBS offered up some of the first info about “On Dangerous Ground,” a story that will be coming on the air a week from tomorrow. As per usual, there’s going to be conflict all across the board for the Reagans, including an instance of them fighting amongst themselves!

To get a little more insight all about what the future holds across the board, go ahead and check out the Blue Bloods season 13 episode 6 synopsis:

“On Dangerous Ground” – Danny and Jamie clash over a gang-related shooting after Jamie oversteps as part of his new position and Danny empathizes too closely with a victim. Also, Erin and Anthony search for answers when a lawyer in their office jeopardizes a case involving Erin’s nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman); and Frank grows concerned when he’s not invited to speak at a policing forum, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Of course, we’re always going to be excited to have Will Hochman back for a case, just like we are also excited to see a little more of how Erin and Anthony get roped in to the story.

As for Frank’s concern, it’s legitimate. He knows that in order to be a successful commissioner, he needs to have continuous support of the rank and file. What happens in the event that some people end up turning on him? Him not being invited to a place he thinks he should be could be the beginning of the end, and there is a lot of drama that could come with him finding a solution.

