Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date: Is any news out there?

At this point, it makes all the sense in the world to want a Manifest season 4 episode 11 return date over at Netflix. why wouldn’t you?

The first order of business here, though, is sharing some of the bad news: Nothing remains official in regards to the exact future of the final ten episodes. They may already be filmed, but it is fair at this point to assume that they are not 100% ready to air. Remember that there’s a long post-production process that comes with a show like this, and Netflix will more than likely air all of them at once. That means they have to be ready at the same time.

Since the first ten episodes just came out, of course the streaming service will want to give enough time to ensure that people catch up on them — and then also spread the word to the best of their ability. Netflix tends to space out their split seasons by several months, so the earliest we would imagine the show back is the spring.

There’s also a date that has been thrown out there by many theorists already: Friday, June 2. This is the “death date” that has been discussed on the show, though technically on the show, the date is in 2024. We don’t think the Netflix will wait that long for the rest of the show, so a 2023 release is more likely. (Also, remember that Fridays are an optimal day for Netflix to release content; they’ve done that many times before.)

At the end of the day, all of this at the moment is pure speculation among fans; the reality here remains that we’ll be waiting for quite some time to see the cast and crew back. A good bit of patience will be required here…

