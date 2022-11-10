American Horror Story: NYC season 1 finale promo: More death?

Next week on FX the American Horror Story: NYC season 1 finale is going to be hear, and it’s clear this show is not done with death. As a matter of fact, they could be far from it.

At the end of episode 8, the writers brought us the painful, tragic death of Theo. The imagery that we got with the deer is further evidence of the AIDS metaphor that has coursed through the rest of the season. While Whitely was a killer, the real killer is something still out there and tragic. There is the virus itself, and then there is the government’s lack of action to the crisis. There are all of these innocent victims slipping through the cracks.

The promo below seems to very much be pushing forward one message above all others: Death comes for everyone. It is something that we have to anticipate at this point, and characters like Sam, Gino, and Patrick could all be in danger next. We do think that this is a show out to emotionally crush us, but also send a larger message. Some characters who are gone (take Barbara) will still return, albeit in spectral form.

Is this season going to have a very different ending than we’ve seen for any other? It feels like there’s a reasonable chance of that, at least for the time being. We are talking here about a story that, despite the specter of Big Daddy, is actually grounded in a great deal of reality. It’s a horror story that feels based on things that actually happened, and the world is still coming to terms with a lot of that.

