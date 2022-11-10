Atlanta season 5: Why isn’t it happening at FX?

Given that tonight marks the series finale, this does feel like the appropriate time to ask: Why isn’t there an Atlanta season 5 on FX down the road? You can make a case that this is the sort of show that easily could go on many more years.

Unfortunately, that’s just not the case. It has been known for some that the Donald Glover series would be saying goodbye after season 4, and it was a creative decision by him and the rest of the team that decided this.

Speaking earlier this year at the TCA Winter Press Tour on the subject per Variety, here is some of what Glover had to say about the end of the story:

“Death is natural … I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about.”

The truth here is that Donald will have no shortage of opportunities elsewhere, and he’s always going to be a pretty busy guy. It’s best to end a story before it starts to decline, and the reviews for both season 3 and season 4 have been nothing short of fantastic.

Could it still come back down the road?

We don’t think that Glover is ruling it out, but you could say the same about a lot of comedies that are out there. FX would most likely greenlight a special or another season in a heartbeat, but it’s not something that is on the menu at the moment. For now, we’re just grateful to have the past four seasons and we’re excited to see what the team does next.

