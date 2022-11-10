Warrior Nun season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 2 launch, can you expect a Warrior Nun season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is this 100% the end? We’re of course happy to get into all of that further here.

Before we do share much more, though, can we go ahead and note that it’s pretty clear that the audience is going to want more. How in the world can they not? Warrior Nun has a dedicated audience, and we know that there were people super-eager to get more after a long hiatus following season 1.

Unfortunately, for the time being nothing on season 3 is confirmed. This isn’t much of a surprise, given that Netflix does often take their time in order to figure out this sort of thing. Our hope is that at some point over the next couple of months, some more news will be revealed.

Of course, we should also note that there is no guarantee we will get more, largely because of how this streaming show does business. Netflix is unfortunately notorious for canceling shows rather unexpectedly and also pretty darn early in their run. We’ve seen it recently with Partner Track. They use a complicated number of variables in order to determine whether to renew or cancel a show, including total viewership, retention rate, and even the speed in which people watch. Also, there’s a relationship between cost and viewership that will be examined. Is this going to be a show that is worth the investment for Netflix at the end of the day?

If a renewal happens…

Obviously, we’d love to see more episodes next year, but we’re trying to be realistic here! Rather than have some sort of overly aggressive expectations, we should be realistic and note that it could be 2024. It’s better to face the reality of this situation, at least from our vantage point.

