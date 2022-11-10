The Good Fight season 7: Will it ever happen at Paramount+?

Following the big, emotional finale today on Paramount+, are there any hopes at all for The Good Fight season 7? There is something worth diving into here.

First and foremost, we should start off by saying the following: It’s been known for a while that season 6 was going to be the final season. This is not some blindside, and there was an opportunity behind the scenes for everyone to prepare for this conclusion.

Would we have loved to see more? Certainly, especially since we have seen this universe play out for well over a decade beginning with The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies. Of course, we’d be keen for another spin-off or something more, but for now showrunners Robert and Michelle King may be busy with their other Paramount+ show in Evil. They clearly have enough on their plate that there is no real reason for them to rush anything else along.

If there were some immediate plans for there to be a season 7 of The Good Fight, we wouldn’t have had a series finale now. Go ahead and rule that out as a possibility.

For the time being, the best bit of advice that we can hand down is rather simple, if you love this show: Hope that the Kings either come up with another high-quality show like this or watch their other one in Evil. Christine Baranski certainly has no shortage of work thanks to The Gilded Age, which will be premiering season 2 at some point next year. This is another bit of entertainment you can keep your eyes peeled for in the weeks and month ahead.

Ultimately, let’s just say how much we’re going to miss these characters and everything the writers gave us over the years. This show was funny, biting, meaningful, and of course satirical at certain points in time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Fight right now, including other insight on the future

Do you think we will ever see The Good Fight season 7 at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







