Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Secrecy and the state of things

If you are like us, then you are aware that Ted Lasso season 3 is getting close to the end of production. However, you are also aware that there is no premiere date at present.

We know that the wait for an official announcement is going to be tough, but the wait for some additional news on the subject of the series could be a challenge in its own right. There are a couple of things to keep in mind here.

First things first, remember that massive publicity tour that the cast did for the Emmys earlier this year? Well, that is not happening again for the Golden Globes. The awards show will be having a high-profile ceremony again next year after internal challenges to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but Ted Lasso will not be a part of it. Because there was no season within the eligibility window, there will be no campaign or interviews that are out there.

At this point, the best chance that you have to get some more news about season 3 is courtesy of Apple TV themselves when they announce a premiere date or share a trailer. Sure, it’s possible that a cast member could end up doing a magazine feature where they touch on the series a little bit (Hannah Waddingham has already done that), but this isn’t the sort of thing that you can really bank on. Given that there’s no clear timeline as to when Apple will announce anything at this point, this could very well be one of the most frustrating parts of the hiatus at present. There’s very little news, let alone even discussion of news.

Given the state of production, late winter / early spring still feels like a good estimate for when Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast will be back. Provided that is the cast, we’re hoping to get some more news either later this year or in early 2023.

