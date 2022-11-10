Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Where is Season 1 episode 6?

Is Alaska Daily new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing season 1 episode 6 on the air in just a handful of hours?

At one point, we absolutely were expecting there to be a new story featuring Hilary Swank and the rest of the cast on the network this week. Yet, that is turning out to not be the case. Instead, the network is using tonight instead in order to air the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt, which is a way to further ensure that viewers check it out online.

Because of this, Alaska Daily will be on hold until Thursday, November 17, which is the first time that it will air without Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19 as a part of the lineup. Want to get some more news all about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

“You Can’t Put a Price on A Life” – When two local women go missing, Roz grows frustrated over the lack of equal attention both cases are receiving; and Stanley agrees to have the team write a comparison piece on the two missing girls. Meanwhile, Bob gives Roz and Eileen a lead on Gloria’s case, and after they appear on local radio show “Concerned Citizens,” threats escalate to perilous new heights on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, NOV. 17 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Not having this lead-in will prove to be a pretty enormous test for Alaska Daily, especially since it may need to show it can stand on its own. It’s going to need that if it does want to get a season 2 down the road, so we are already preparing ourselves for however this particular iteration of the story fares.

