The Amazing Race 34 episode 9 preview: Emily & Molly in trouble?

As we start to prepare for The Amazing Race 34 episode 9 next week, are we prepared for things to hit another gear?

Well, the first thing to note here is that there are only five teams remaining, and we do hope that things are good and competitive for the next couple of legs. After all, the last two episodes have been a little bit predictable, and the truth is that sometimes, that just happens with this show. You can’t really help it if one of the teams does end up falling far behind everyone else.

We’ve said this before in the past, but it bears repeating that right now, Emily & Molly remain our chosen team to root for. Why? They’re just so fundamentally different from the rest of the field. Since the two are not the most physical out of all the remaining teams and there’s even an injury that they have to deal with, the hope is that they continue to think outside the box. The parking-garage incident tonight could’ve doomed them, though, and we do think they have to be aware that moving forward, they’ll need to be on their A-game at just about every moment.

Here’s where things get tricky for them: The race is heading to Spain next week and per the preview, Emily will do a challenge that forces her to use her knee a little bit more. They’ve been able to avoid many significant physical challenges, but this may be the breaking point for that. If there’s any reason to hope for them right now, it is because they are being shown as struggling in the promo. Then again, there are only so few teams left and with that, there aren’t many choices here…

