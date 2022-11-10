Chicago Med season 8 episode 8 promo: Are Maggie, Grant dead?

As we get ourselves prepared for Chicago Med season 8 episode 8 on NBC, how much should you be worried about Maggie and Grant?

If you watch the promo below, at first it seems like a reason to smile. The two are, after all, taking a reflective tour of their past! There is so much sweetness and nostalgia in what you see … but that’s before the two are struck by a car. After that happens, it’s pretty darn clear that just about everything could change on the show.

Is there a chance that one of them could die? We’re concerned, just as we are equally confirmed that both of them could just be gone for a while. This is the sort of story that does make us think more about what’s going on with the show off-screen. Remember that Marlyne Barrett recently revealed publicly that she is fighting cancer; while she hadn’t missed any time in production at the time she revealed it, that was some time ago. This story could allow her character some recovery time, and a chance to focus on herself. We’re of course sending her all the best and hoping for a fast recovery; also, working on this show may be a nice distraction from her real-life health battle.

Just the title itself should make you worry: After all, it is “Everyone’s Fighting A Battle You Know Nothing About.” We’ll have to see just how that applies to the story as a whole, but we actually think it may be tied to some of the other storylines more so than what’s happening with Maggie and Grant.

Note that this upcoming episode is not the final one of the year; however, there is going to be a little bit of a hiatus until the show comes back after Thanksgiving. In December, you will see the departure of one longtime cast member in Brian Tee.

