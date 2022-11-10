The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 6: Michele & Jay in trouble?

Next week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 6, are we going to see Michele and Jay face the consequences of their actions? It feels that way, at least for the time being.

On tonight’s new episode, these two Survivor alum decided that they were going to take a big chance and throw Laurel & Jakk into the Zone. From one vantage point, you can give them credit for trying. However, there is a pretty big problem that comes with trying something like this early on: You develop a reputation. Now, everyone else in the game knows that they aren’t afraid of making these sort of moves. (Also, Jakk & Laurel managed to survive, and you gotta believe that they will be out for revenge.)

So where will the show go from here? For some other insight when it comes to The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 6, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

Michele and Jay find themselves in the hot seat after controversial decisions and hope for a win to survive. One player finds out that the man she was interested in has a girlfriend at home and so she seeks comfort with another…messier…player.

Yea, the relationship drama on this show is always interesting. On paper, it feels like a bad idea to pair up with anyone on this show outside of your team. However, a lot of these people are young and you have a lot of time on your hands. (There is SO much more idle time than you would ever even think about from the outside.) This is why a lot of these things end up happening at the end.

Based on the preview we saw tonight, there is also going to be some struggles for Bananas & Nany; are they really on the same page?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 6?

