The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Will there be time jump?

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, there are a lot of big things that we should be thinking about here from the jump. Take, for starters, whether or not the premiere will pick immediately where the finale left off. There’s certainly a big case for it, right? Just think about what we saw at the end of season 5, which revolved in part around June and Serena heading out west courtesy of that train. They didn’t arrive together, and we tend to think there’s going to be some huge twists that come on the heels of what it is we saw there.

With that in mind, we really don’t want the show to jump ahead of some of the good stuff with June and Serena aboard that train … and there may not be too many plans to do so.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner and creator Bruce Miller made it very much clear that time jumps are not the sort of thing that he and the writers are focusing on right now:

Although I know where we’re going to start next year, we don’t tend to jump very much in time. And it’s simply because my brain doesn’t work that way. I’m like, “What happens next?” But also, it’s The Handmaid’s Tale, it’s June’s story. So if June is experiencing something, we want to touch on it and show what she’s experiencing. When she was shot, we were like, “We’ll come back when she’s well.” But, she didn’t get to come back when she was well. So, even if that experience is pain or boredom, we touch on it in a dramatic way to show you how June is experiencing it so that you’re with her in that real situation. If you jumped a bunch of time, you’d be in another tale. This is her tale. It covers this time. So, it’s pretty dense. It wasn’t unintentional that I always started to do one season right after the other, it’s that I can’t stand the idea of missing one tick of June’s face.

We’re right there with Miller on this one, and we also have a hard time imagining that we’re going to see season 6 start with some smooth ride on the train anyway. If you put June and Serena so far away from Gilead and Canada, where is the conflict? It’s another problem that you’d have to solve.

