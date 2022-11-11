Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given the nice run of stories we’ve had on the network these past few days, it makes all the sense in the world to want more.

As for whether or not we get them, that’s of course an entirely different story, and this brings us to the bad news: The show is officially in its first hiatus of the season. There is no installment tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting until Friday, November 18 to see what likes ahead. Luckily, we at least have some more details about it, including both the title and the full synopsis (which you can see below):

“Like Old Times” – After a hiker falls from a steep cliff, Bode and Jake put aside their differences to make a daring rescue. Also, Sharon reveals devastating news to Bode, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Based on what we’ve seen Sharon battle so far this season, it’s easy to guess what she could be telling Bode — and of course, we’re curious to see what their relationship is going to be like moving forward.

The good news with this show in general right now is that you don’t have to sit around and worry about whether or not it’s going to be running out of time — at least for a good while. It already has a full-season order and based on the ratings so far, it has a great chance at a season 2. We should also note that it’s going to have a post-AFC Championship Game airing in January, which should help it out even more — if not in the live ratings, then certainly in streaming.

