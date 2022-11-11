The Blacklist season 10: Will Siya Malik be on the Task Force?

We’re currently on the road to The Blacklist season 10 premiering on NBC, but we know that we’ll be waiting a good while.

After all, remember this: The show’s not coming back until Sunday, February 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This is a far longer wait than we were expecting! This means that we’ll have to entertain ourselves along the way by examining and entertaining all sorts of questions … and that includes the latest when it comes to Siya Malik.

So what do we know about her right now? She’s played by relative newcomer Anya Banerjee, and she will be a series regular moving forward. She is the daughter of the late Meera Malik, who was killed off at the end of season 1. We of course wonder whether or not we’re going to be seeing a lot of callbacks to Berlin through in here thanks to her return; that is a name we have heard on this show in a really long time.

What we can at least go ahead and say within this piece is rather simple: Siya will be a part of Reddington’s FBI Task Force, at least according to an NBC.com piece. All things considered, we don’t really think that this is all that much of a surprise, mostly because we do need more characters within that world. Remember that both Aram and Park are gone, and Dembe’s allegiance moving into the new season remains unclear. You can’t just have Ressler and Cooper running around and taking on bad guys on their own!

Even with all of this, we know that Siya is an MI6 intelligence officer — how that ties into the FBI and what Reddington is doing remains to be seen.

