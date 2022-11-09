The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Show EP on current plans

Following this week’s big, emotional finale, isn’t it time to look ahead towards The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? At this point, we tend to think so!

There are a few things that we can say with certainty entering the new season, and it begins with that huge June / Serena cliffhanger. The two are aboard the same train, and eventually, the two are hoping to land presumably in Hawaii. Can they coexist in a different world, a.k.a. what is left of America? Clearly, there is a plan that showrunner Bruce Miller has in place, and we have to wait and see how it all ends up.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly about the finale, Miller makes it abundantly clear that he’s known for a little while where he is going with the show. With that being said, he’s also made sure to keep himself flexible by looking around the TV landscape:

I’m very lucky in that I’ve had a long time to think about this. We are ending our show on our own creative terms. Hulu and MGM have been uniquely remarkable and generous in that way. So I think the good thing is, I’m able to do it the way that I want to do it. So if you hate it, it actually was on purpose. It wasn’t a mistake. I didn’t stumble. [Laughs] But do I know what happens in season 6? Yes, I did think about the stuff that happens in season 6 for a while. But I also have been watching other shows end successfully or unsuccessfully. And I’ve got to take those lessons…

It remains to be seen when the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive, but we know that it’s presumably not the end for this particular universe. The Testaments is currently in development, and we hope to have more news about that in due time.

