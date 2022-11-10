Young Sheldon season 6 episode 8 return date hopes on CBS

After tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the Young Sheldon season 6 episode 8 return date over at CBS? Of course, in this piece we’re going to break that down, plus also look more at what the future could hold for the series!

First and foremost, though, we gotta start off with the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a while to see the Big Bang Theory prequel back on the air. There is no new episode next week, and there absolutely is not going to be one on November 24 a.k.a. Thanksgiving.

However, it does not appear that this is the final episode of the calendar year. According to the Futon Critic, we could be seeing an installment on Thursday, December 8. It’s possible that this Young Sheldon could be somewhat on an island from the rest of the season, but that happens sometimes due to the sea of holiday specials that tend to come up as we get closer to Christmas.

If you’ve seen this show over the years, then of course you have a good bit of an understanding of what’s ahead. What we do still appreciate about what the writers are doing is that there is this slow progression with the characters. We know what we’re building towards, but there is room for surprises along the way. There’s so much nostalgia baked into the story, whether it be for the original sitcom or the time period in which it is set. We tend to think a lot of viewers may be around the same age that Sheldon was during the main Big Bang Theory timeline.

