Walker season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for Thanksgiving

There are a few different things to be excited about as we prepare for Walker season 3 episode 7 on The CW next week; where do we begin?

First and foremost, we should note that “Just Desserts” is going to be set around Thanksgiving. That means that there will be a few warm, fun moments featuring the whole family celebrating Turkey Day. Of course, at the same exact time, we also do have to anticipate a lot of drama — that tends to happen this time of year when you get people together! Given that this is a scripted television show, that drama with Cordell and some others will get turned up to 11.

To get a few more details now, check out the full Walker season 3 episode 7 synopsis:

GIVING THANKS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) attempts to make this the most memorable Thanksgiving ever in the hopes of luring Stella (Violet Brinson) to return home, but when the family’s annual “Circle of Thanks” turns into a circle of grievance, tensions bubble over- leaving things worse off than they began, with one member of the Walker family being rushed to the hospital. The episode was directed by Steve Robin and written by Anna Fricke and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#307). Original airdate 11/17/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Now, the bad news…

It’s twofold here. First, this will be the last episode for at least a little while, due in part to Thanksgiving / some of The CW’s other plans. Also, the future for the Jared Padalecki series beyond this season remains unclear, as Nexstar Media Group has already come out and said they are planning a dramatic revamp of the schedule for next fall. If you love this show, now is the time to either watch it live or get your friends to do the same. Even if The CW cancels it, maybe there’s a chance it ends up elsewhere.

Related – Get more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 3 episode 7 next week?

How worried are you about the show’s future? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







