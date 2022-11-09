Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Who is done filming?

We’ve absolutely been immersed in a long wait for Ted Lasso season 3 but alongside that, we’ve been in a long wait for news on the end of filming. It’s felt for a good month now that the cast and crew have been close to do and yet still, the parties involved have kept us waiting.

Now, it does finally appear like we’re reached an end point for at least one key cog of the story. In a post on Twitter (see below), sports commentator Arlo White confirmed that he has wrapped his time on the series. Of course, he helps to call some of AFC Richmond’s matches, and this at least means that one part of the story could be done.

With this being said, we don’t want to confuse Arlo being done with the rest of the cast and crew. His scenes are often separate, and mostly there to create an authentic sports environment. Once we start hearing that Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and some of the other series regulars are wrapping things up, we will begin to get a little more excited. Remember that the cast has been at this now for close to seven months, which is unusually long for a series of this nature. There are some major reasons for that, whether it be rewrites, issues with locations, to the natural ebb and flow of working on what could be the final season of this show. (For the record, we’re not even sure that Apple TV+ is going to announce if season 3 is the end or not when they release a trailer.)

The fact that production is still ongoing is another signal that season 3 is not starting until late winter or early spring, and it could be later than that. There is a lot of work still to be done, and we tend to think that for Apple, the most important thing is making sure that everything is perfect and not rushed. We think they’re fine to take their time.

Apparently it’s called a ‘golden wrap’ in the biz 😆. Just completed my final filming day for ⁦@TedLasso⁩ S3, so I stopped by the Crown and Anchor for a swift half to celebrate 🍻 #tedlasso #greyhounds #afcrichmond 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/A9gopGTXX2 — Arlo White (@arlowhite) November 9, 2022

