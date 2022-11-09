Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: How will it kick off?

At this point, we think it is pretty darn fair to say that expectations are through the roof for Yellowjackets season 2 on Showtime. How can they not be? This is a show that became a critical / fan favorite last season and as we move forward, it’s going to be even more dramatic and intense.

So how will a season like this kick off … and when will it kick off? We’re happy to dive into both of these things as we move forward here.

First and foremost, let’s deal with the subject of the story. Yellowjackets season 1 ended with the death of Jackie in the past, alongside the big reveal that some of Lottie’s brutal practices still exist in the present — also, Lottie herself is still out there! Given the early news that Lottie and Van will be seen in the present during season 2, we tend to think we will get casting news on the two of them pretty early. From there, we can see more of how they impact the story. After a cliffhanger like the one we got, you can’t ignore them in the early on.

In the past, meanwhile, we’re going to need a little bit more when it comes to Shauna following the death of Jackie; this is the sort of thing that’s going to hit her hard, so we are of course bracing for that, and for more deaths in the early going. Just when you think about those conditions alone, it is clear that not everyone will survive.

When will we see it?

Originally, our hopes was for a late February or early March start. However, the recent delay of Your Honor has us slightly recalibrating. As of right now, we tend to think that March or April makes the most sense.

How do you think the story is going to kick off on Yellowjackets season 2?

