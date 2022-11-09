Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6: Big Harry Shum Jr. story?

Tomorrow night is going to bring us Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 6, one we know is important on a few different levels. It’s the last episode of the calendar year, one that brings us closer to Ellen Pompeo’s exit, and also one that has a thunderstorm at the center of it.

Beyond all of this, prepare for episode 6 to also be an incredible showcase for Harry Shum Jr., who came aboard this season after such shows as Shadowhunters and Glee in the past. His character is Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan, a guy who is very much different from the rest of the interns. He’s clearly a perfectionist and wants to be the best at everything that he does, but he’s also pretty guarded about his past. He’s older than the rest of his colleagues, and that also suggests a good bit more in terms of life experience.

So will Thursday’s episode be a chance to understand Blue a little bit better? It seems like it. On Thursday’s episode, the storm could cause him to get a little closer to Jules (Adelaide Kane), in particular when it comes to what happened between college and med school. This is the reason why he is a little late to the game when it comes to being an intern. While there no specifics as of yet, Shum teases to TV Insider there are some big reveals coming:

“Once the emotions come out, he just turns into a puddle. That’s how I’m interpreting it.”

Will all of this prove insightful? We certainly hope so, especially since without Meredith around, we tend to think that all of the interns are going to become more important to the story. The show will need to continue to hold interest from top to bottom, and these characters are a big part of that.

